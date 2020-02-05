Greene County road crews battle different wintry conditions across the county

Road crews across the Ozarks and across Greene County are handling a variety of conditions.

Road crews are handling this storm different even from the west side of Greene County to the east. Rick Artman, the administrator of the Greene County Highway Department says they have about 35 trucks out across the county. Crews are working 12-hour shifts. It's a familiar routine. They've had to do the same thing about every week lately.

Artman says no matter how big the winter event, they still usually have to use the same number of employees and about the same amount of salt and chemical. The department started with about 4,500 tons of salt. It has used 2,800 tons this winter.

"We didn't do a lot of pre-treating because of the rain that came in," said Artman. "There were times when the rain was significant, and if we had pretreated, it would just wash that chemical into the ditch, where we would get no benefit out of it at all. So we didn't do a lot of pre-treating. We've had trucks out since early this morning, and we're running all the routes."

