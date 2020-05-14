Greene County sheriff says law enforcement finally caught up with serial auto thief

Greene County deputies arrested a man after a high-speed chase who is considered by a law enforcement as a serial auto thief.

Deputies arrested Bryan Scott Jones, 30, after trying escape officers during a high-speed pursuit through Springfield Wednesday evening. He is booked in to the Greene County Jail. Sheriff Jim Arnott says he's a well-known car thief on the run for sometime.

Officers spotted Jones in a stolen car and attempted to stop him Wednesday night. The pursuit traveled through main roads like Sunshine and Kansas Expressway, but also side streets. The sheriff says the pursuit hit speeds up to about 65 miles-per-hour, lasting about 20 minutes.

Deputies say Jones hit a telephone pole, then drove on the rims of the stolen car. Deputies say he parked the car and took off on foot. A K9 chased him down.

Sheriff Arnott says Jones is wanted on several warrants. The sheriff suspects him in several car thefts in the last few days.

'We've been trying to find, because of the amount of us and the amount of stolen vehicles and every time somebody gets behind him, he takes off," said Sheriff Arnott. "We were trying to apprehend him, and we were able to do that successfully."

Sheriff Arnott says his office also had a task force out looking for suspects with stolen vehicles Wednesday night.