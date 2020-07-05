Greene County voter registration deadline nears for August election

Greene County residents looking to vote in the upcoming August election will need to register soon.

Residents have until Wednesday, July 8 to register to vote, in order to be eligible for the August General Primary Election on Tuesday, August 4.

Voters can register or update their voter registration record in-person by visiting the County Clerk’s office in the Historic Courthouse at 940 North Boonville, Room 113. You can also visit any of the local Springfield-Greene County Library branches, throughout Greene County.

Mail-in registrations postmarked by July 8 will also be accepted.

When you register vote, you should provide acceptable forms of identification, such as a valid driver’s license, current utility bill, or bank statement.

