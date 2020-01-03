Greene County's prosecutor files murder charge in stabbing death of MacKenna Milhon

The Greene County prosecutor charged a man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Springfield teenager in December.

Lonnie Leroy Williams, 32, of Springfield, faces the charge in the death of MacKenna Milhon. Williams, he goes by "Leon" is jailed in Christian County.

"The charges announced in this tragic case were made possible through the outstanding cooperation of the Springfield Police Department, that was investigating MacKenna’s disappearance, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, that began investigating the homicide after MacKenna was found in Greene County just north of Springfield,” said Prosecutor Dan Patterson.

Greene County deputies found Milhon's body outside on Farm Road 88 north of Springfield December 30. The coroner said she died of several "sharp force" traumas to her neck.

Detectives say Milhon disappeared December 19. Investigators say Williams said he was having car issues and pulled over near Farm Road 88. Williams said in an interview with detectives Milhon was upset over Williams lying to her about drugs and began hitting him. Investigators say Williams grabbed a knife during the argument and began stabbing her. Investigators say when Williams checked on Milhon she slapped him. Investigators say Williams then stabbed her three to four more times. In the interview, he told investigators he held her until she died.

Lonnie Williams could face the death penalty for Milhon's death.

William's girlfriend, Olivia Vega, 23, of Springfield, faces charges of tampering with evidence after the murder. Investigators say Williams' girlfriend Olivia Vega helped him burn bloody clothes and dispose of the knife.