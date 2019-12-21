Greenfield farmer, lineman remembered in stunning display of support

Utility trucks lined the streets of Greenfield Saturday morning as the community came together to remember farmer and City Utilities lineman, Dustin "Dusty" Jones.

KY3 previously reported on Dustin and his wife Melinda in June, when the Greenfield community came together to bale the couple's hay, as Dustin battled stage four pancreatic cancer.

Dustin passed away on December 17, 2019. He was 40 years old.

Linemen from several companies, including City Utilities, used line trucks to hoist the American flag along the processional route during the funeral, Saturday.

A remembrance from the family stated that at CU "Dustin...also had the best work buddies a guy could ever want. They have blessed us beyond measure time and time again and continue to do so today."

Dustin leaves behind his wife Melinda, and their three children, as well as numerous family and friends.

