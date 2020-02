A 22-year-old grocery worker won the largest jackpot in Quebec's history after purchasing a ticket from the grocery store he worked at.

Gregory Mathieu, a bagger at the IGA Extra in Québec City, arrived at the lotto office with his winning wicket on Wednesday, CNN a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/27/world/quebec-grocery-store-lottery-trnd/index.html">reports.

Mathieu won a whopping $70 million in the drawing. Eight other people won $1 million in the same draw as him.