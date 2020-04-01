Group from Bolivar, Mo. make 3D masks for area hospital

At a time when 90 percent of health care facilities say they don't have enough personal protective equipment to handle the coronavirus outbreak and places like General Motors are making masks, a group of Bolivar, Mo. residents has started using the 3D printers they normally use for their hobbies to make the much-needed respirator masks that can be used as replacements for the N95 models that are in short supply.

Matt Havens, a physicians assistant at Butterfield Park Medical Center, and computer programmers Matthew Winder and Keith Kelly spearheaded the project that now includes about 20 other volunteers around the area.

The three men gathered at Kelly's home garage on Wednesday to discuss the project, which started when Havens brother, an infectious disease physician in Columbia, Missouri, brought up the need for the masks.

"Our hope at the end of the day is that they won't be needed," Havens said. "It's not FDA-approved but the CDC is saying to even tie a bandana around your head and we know this should be at least as good as a bandana."

While the masks don't have that federal approval, the group partnered with Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar and other experts to work through a large number of versions to find the ones that worked.

"That first mask was junk," Havens said of the original version.

"We'd send them a video and say 'What do you think?' and they'd say to change this-or-that," Kelly said. "And eventually we worked through various designs of something that was hard to breathe through.

"We found that by adding a gasket on the inside it created a really comfortable, good seal," Winder added.

Now with those 20 volunteers making around eight masks a day, the group hopes to have 500 available as backups for CMH in the next two weeks. They've also put their successful plan on-line so other people can make their own masks using the thermoplastic filament for the 3D printer and other readily available items.

"The elastic you can get at any fabric store," Havens said. "The gasket on the inside is just a window sealing gasket and the filters are just commercial-grade HEPA filters."

While the respirator masks may never be needed at CMH, it's important to have them available because of the coronavirus' quick growth potential.

"It does scare me because around here you may get smaller hospitals who may get overrun pretty quickly," Havens said. "You're not dealing with a large number of beds."

