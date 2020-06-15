Group organizes effort to buy school supplies for Conway, Mo. students

Parents of elementary school students in Conway, Mo. will have one less expense to worry about. They will not need to buy school supplies this upcoming school year.

Churches in the area bought and delivered school supplies for every child in this school. In 2019, Cheryl Parrish helped plan a back to school event in Marshfield. Churches in the community ended up getting together and buying school supplies for every elementary school student in the Marshfield school district, about 1,500 kids. The new principal of Ezard Elementary in Conway, Robb Wolff, asked Parrish if the effort might be possible in Conway as well. Parrish reached out to churches in the area. And five of them teamed up to provide supplies for all those kids too, 460 pre-K through sixth-grade.

With so many families economically impacted because of COVID-19, Parrish is glad their effort will be able to help.

"School supplies it's just something that no family have to worry about," said Parrish. "They can take that money that they would have spent on supplies and buy other things that their kids need for school. So thank goodness, the timing was just God-given. It all happened early and then was all in place before churches quit meeting and all of that happened."

The school supply effort is also still happening in Marshfield, and has now spread to Niangua and Fordland schools too, thanks to churches in those areas.

