Group planning protest against Missouri's stay-at-home order Tuesday at capitol

A Facebook group called “Reopen Missouri” is planning a protest against Missouri's stay-at-home order this week at the state capitol.

According to the group, the rally is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

The group is encouraging participants in Tuesday’s rally to practice social distancing, but those who are over the age of 70, have underlying health conditions or are asymptomatic should stay at home.

As of midday Sunday, according to one Facebook post for the rally, nearly 300 people say they are going and 1,200 people say they are interested.