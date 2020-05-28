Arkansas group stops collecting signatures for marijuana legalization

A group seeking a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas has stopped collecting signatures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arkansas True Grass wanted an amendment to legalize marijuana use and expunge prior drug convictions on the Nov. 3 ballot. Briana Boling is the group's spokeswoman. She tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette True Grass could not have collected the nearly 90,000 required signatures by the July 3 deadline because events were canceled due to the pandemic. She says the group will refocus its efforts on the 2022 ballot.

Meanwhile, the group Arkansans for Cannabis Reform continues to gather signatures.

