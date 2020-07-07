Group wants improvements on Bull Creek in Taney County at site or recent drownings

Since the summer of 2019, three people have drowned near a low-water crossing on Bull Creek in Taney County.

Firefighters with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District rescued one person along Bull Creek in June. And another woman drowned when she kayaked through the spot in June. Two others floating Bull Creek drowned last Summer.

Loring Bullard with the Ozark Society has seen the low-water crossing firsthand and took these pictures. He started looking into the low-water bridge when he noticed fish couldn't move properly in the stream, and pressed even harder when he heard about the tragedies there. Bullard says the culverts get clogged with gravel and debris, basically creating a dam and a strong current on the lower side that is dangerous for those in kayaks and canoes.

The low-water crossing connects two pieces of private property owned by the same company. Steve Johnson represents Sequiota Investments Inc. He says they did all they thought they were supposed to do when building the structure a few years ago. It received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and hired what they believed was a reputable contractor. But the corps didn't inspect the crossing until a couple of weeks ago, when the corps found it did not meet their standards.

"And I was told that they're not required to inspect the bridge after it's constructed," said Bullard. "So I think that would tell me the corps needs to re-examine their policies related to these nationwide permits that they're issuing for these low water bridges."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given Johnson and his company 15 days to come up with some kind of solution. Johnson says he's in talks with the Department of Conservation and the contractor, trying to figure out what to do.