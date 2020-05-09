Guidelines for religious services under Springfield, Greene Co. amended orders

People can start gathering for religious services in Springfield, in groups of 25 people or less, and Greene County, according to updated orders from the city of Springfield and Greene County Commission.

The amendments for the "Road To Recovery" plan in Springfield and Greene County were announced Thursday.

As organizers plan religious services for Sunday and the upcoming weeks, there are specific conditions for holding such services.

SPRINGFIELD GUIDELINES

The city of Springfield says religious services are allowed, but considered an enhanced risk activity. The city says this designation applies for any business or non-business activity that enhances the risk of the spread of a communicable disease by bringing groups of people together, whether indoors or outdoors, in close physical proximity for a period of time.

Indoor religious activities, including in-person services and activity that supports distancing, can go on if there are no more than 25 people in the shared space. Virtual services are also encouraged.

Additionally, churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other similar religious facilities of any faith can conduct "drive-in" services, allowing people to gather in their vehicles and participate in the service together by remote means.

Guidelines for drive-in services include the following:

-Motor vehicles are parked in every other parking spot or

at least nine feet apart

-Participants do not interact physically with clergy, staff, or participants in other vehicles

-No one exits a vehicle at any time while at the service

-Participants, clergy, and staff remain at least six feet apart from one another at all times, except participants that are part of the same household,

-Restrooms, if available, are closed except for emergencies.

GREENE COUNTY GUIDELINES

Greene County's amended order also allows religious and faith-based services. Employees, parishioners and guests are also asked to follow CDC social distancing recommendations.

The county sets forth these social distancing and cleaning guidelines:

-Screen all staff for symptoms before coming into the facility

-Require staff to stay at home if they are sick or report symptoms

-Leave time between the end of one in-person service and the beginning of the next in-person service to properly clean facilities

-Ensure physical distancing guidelines of six feet at all times

-Keep at least two empty seats between parties in any row, except for members of the same household

-Alternate rows between attendees

Organizations are also allowed to host drive-in religious facilities, but participants must stay inside their vehicles and participate by remote means. The county also urges people to utilize drive-in or virtual services, if possible, due to the nature of COVID-19.