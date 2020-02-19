Gun reform advocacy group urges Missouri lawmakers to keep guns from domestic abusers

"His words were 'I'm going to kill you.'"

Leslie Washington of Cape Girardeau can still feel the effects of domestic violence. Her ex-husband broke a bone in her left eye.

It was what happened after they split that scared her.

"He had a gun. He put it on Instagram for everybody to see with a gun and a loaded clip," Washington recalled. "That sent a message to me that he was going to threaten me, or kill me, or do some more bodily harm to me."

There are similar bills in both the Missouri Senate and House that Washington and the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America advocacy group think would better protect domestic abuse survivors.

Those bills would make it illegal for someone to own or buy a gun if they have a court issued protection order against them.

"It's clear this type of legislation would make communities and individuals safer," said retired St. Louis Police Chief Daniel Ison.

Some republican lawmakers are skeptical.

"Nobody wants to encourage or inflame any domestic violence issues," said Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Springfield.

Burlison says he's happy to look at the issue, but he questions the advocacy group.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg founded its parent organization, "Everytown for Gun Safety."

"I also want to make sure we do not take away a citizens right to have voting rights or any other rights including the second amendment unless they have gone through, and had those rights taken away by a jury of their peers," Burlison added.

Right now, neither the Senate or House versions of the bill are scheduled to have a public hearing