HALLOWEEN SAFETY: What to review with kids before heading out

Kids across the Ozarks will soon load up on candy during Halloween festivities.

Last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) released an advisory for parents to be on the lookout for marijuana and methamphetamine in Halloween candy. That's why officials said it's important that when you're out trick-or-treating and building that candy stash, you check your child's candy for anything strange or harmful.

Parents should urge kids to wait until they are home before eating any candy. Parents or guardians should also examine all the treats first. Cox Community Trauma Representative Luke Spain also talked about why it's important to avoid eating any unwrapped treats, including fruits and baked goods.

"We want to make sure the candy is recognizable," said Spain. "If you see anything you're not familiar with, something maybe like a faded rapper or if it looks like it may have been open, we want to throw that away and keep candies that we're most familiar with."

Spain added that If you're worried about your child digging into their candy before you can inspect it, have them eat a healthy snack beforehand. If your child eats too much candy, cut them off and keep them hydrated.

TRICK-OR-TREATING SAFETY:

According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other night of the year.

Springfield Police said it's very common for children to be more focused on their candy and not their surroundings. That's why its essential to go over safety precautions prior to trick-or-treating.

- Walk slowly:

Take your time, to avoid slip, trips, and falls. You also want to be aware of your surroundings at all time.

- Walk in large groups:

Try to stay in groups with a parent or guardian nearby at all times.

- Stay on lit paths:

Popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30-9:30, So staying on well-lit streets is essential.

-Have a light or reflective gear on:

You want to be visible to drivers. It gets dark earlier, and sometimes it's difficult for drivers to see trick-or-treater.

- Drive slow:

Whit so many children out you want to be aware, alert, and careful.

SPD Officer Mark Preibe said these rules should be practiced year long, not just on Halloween. "We talk about this with our pedestrian safety," said Preibe. "Always watching and not just jumping out in the road, using crosswalks, making sure you're paying attention."

