H&M announces new store coming soon to Springfield's Battlefield Mall

H&M announced it is opening a new location in Springfield, Mo.

The retail clothing store will open the new 20,000 square foot location inside the Battlefield Mall in the fall of 2020. H&M recently opened a store at the Branson Landing.

H&M carries clothing for the entire family inside its stores. The Battlefield Mall location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

With the opening of the Battlefield Mall location, H&M will add approximately 20 employees to the current, ever-expanding total of approximately 16,000 U.S. employees. It operates more than 500 stores.

