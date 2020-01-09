HUD Secretary Ben Carson discusses affordable housing during Jefferson City visit

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says an Obama-era rule for cities to fix segregation problems has been difficult for many cities and towns across the country.

"It was much too complex. 92 parts," Carson said Wednesday morning in Jefferson City, Mo.

The rule held lenders and landlords liable for policies that led to discrimination even if none was intended. Carson said it didn't solve what it was supposed to solve.

"There's no George Wallace standing in the doorway saying 'you can't come in here.' It's economic," Carson said. "People cannot afford to live anywhere else, so you have economic segregation."

Under a plan announced earlier this week, Carson eliminates that rule, meaning cities would have much less to prove to get affordable housing funds.

"They have to demonstrate what are the three things that are precluding the development of affordable housing, and then give us a plan for how they're going to address that," Carson said.

Estimates show more than 100,000 Missourians are on waiting lists for low income housing. Governor Mike Parson thinks reinstating the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit would help. That program ended under former Governor Eric Greitens.

"If we're going to build affordable housing or low income housing, or whatever nature we're looking at, or even historical, what is the aspect that we're really going to do to provide people the opportunity to go to work," Parson pondered.

That's where Carson says churches, and non-profit organizations need to step up to help get those in low-income housing back on their feet.

"Providing them with a mechanism where they know they're not being defrauded? I think we can have a tremendous impact," Carson added.

Carson also said his department is rewriting rules for those who receive federal HUD funding. He said those rules should be announced in the next two months.