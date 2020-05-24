Hailstorm sweeps through the Ozarks briefly Sunday afternoon

A pattern of storms Sunday afternoon produced small hail, rain and strong winds throughout the Ozarks.

A viewer in north Springfield caught a picturesque scene after hail fell across the Ozarks. Brennan Nuber submitted these photos to KY3, showing how the hail filled up his flower pots.

Viewers tell KY3 that hail hit parts of Greene and Taney counties Sunday afternoon, but didn't produce significant damage.

Submit your photos and videos of Sunday afternoon storms to the KY3 Weather App.