Hallmark recalls candles due to fire and laceration hazards

A safety recall has been issued for Hallmark frosted balsam soy blend jar candles.

The green candles are scented and have three wicks.

The candle’s glass jar measures about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches in diameter and has a metal top.

The Hallmark logo, frosted balsam and an image of a snowy pine cone appear on the front of the candle.

There are reports of glass jars breaking when candles are lit causing fire damage to nearby items. No injuries have been reported.

These candles should be returned to the store where purchased for a full refund.

