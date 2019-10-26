Halloween fun in the Ozarks: Discovery Center Spooktacular

The Saturday before Halloween is typically the day of spooky celebration, that's why Springfield Discovery Center is hosting one of its own for the entire family.

KY3/KSPR reporter learning STEM activities at Springfield Discovery Center

The Good to be Bad Halloween Spooktacular at the Discovery Center on Saturday, October 26 from 10 am-4 pm. There will be Spooky villains from the Villains of the 417 (Princesses Of The 417), brave the Mad Scientist haunted lab, and trick-or-treat indoors at the Discovery Center, all free with admission!

General admission starts at $8.00 for kids, $12 for adults and free for members, and children under two.

For more information on the spooky fun event click here

