Halloween sex offender check turns up several violators in Greene County, Mo.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office found more than three dozen sex offenders out of compliance on Halloween.

The deputies checked the homes in Springfield and several rural areas of Greene County. There are 302 out of the 853 registered sex offenders required to comply with the Halloween statute. Deputies found 42 sex offenders out of compliance. Some didn't have a sign up or lights turned off for the night.

Investigators say they are working on submitting evidence to the prosecuting attorney's office.