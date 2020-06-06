Harbell's, Civil Kitchen to provide water for protesters in downtown Springfield

Harbell's Grill & Sports Bar and Civil Kitchen are among the businesses providing free water to protesters Saturday afternoon in downtown Springfield.

Several restaurants and bars downtown, including ones with Black Lives Matter signs displayed in the windows or outside, will stay open throughout the protest to pass out water to protesters.

This effort comes with hot weather expected in Saturday's forecast. Temperatures could climb as high as low-90's in Springfield.

A spokesperson from Harbell's says they wanted to stay open to show support. A sign outside the restaurant says "Wishing You Peace As You Rally."

Civil Kitchen, located across from Park Central Square, will stay open and pass out waters outside, giving them to protesters out on the patio.

An afternoon protest is expected to begin around 3 p.m. near Park Central Square. The city of Springfield announced the following traffic closures ahead of the protest.

Saturday's protest follows back-to-back days of protests last weekend near Glenstone and Battlefield in south Springfield.