Harrison House of Hope looks to open doors as warming station during cold nights

If the temperature drops below 32 degrees, the Harrison House of Hope wants to open up its doors for people who need it. But it needs the help of other organizations and city council.

About 10 miles outside Harrison, the Brand New Church has the space to offer shelter on cold winter nights.

"If we can help people and bring them in to a warm place and just show them people haven't given up on them. It's not the last straw for them. They have hope, and they have a future," said Cindy Dickey, the campus director at Brand New Church.

But the future of an overnight warming shelter might be in Harrison itself. Last winter, a bus would bring people from the day shelter at the Harrison House of Hope to the church for the night.

"We felt like we could reach more people if we did it here in town at House of Hope because of the fact they're so comfortable here already," Dickey said.

Now, the Harrison House of Hope is seeking city approval to open its own overnight shelter for when temperatures drop below freezing, but there are some hurdles to clear.

"This building is a city building no. 1. No. 2 there's no sprinkler system," said Bill Kneip, the board president of Harrison House of Hope.

Capping the number of people staying there overnight at 10 people and notifying law enforcement could make that work.

But the shelter also needs volunteers to cook and work an overnight shift. People in need would be able to do laundry, shower, and sleep on cots the Army Reserve donated.

"The goal would be to gain sponsors for the individual nights," Kneip said.

The Harrison City Council should vote on the plan Thursday night. Kneip hopes city leaders recognize the difference a warm reception to the proposal would bring.

"I really struggle with that to think that I'm at home in my nice little warm house at 70 degrees and somebody is out in 10-degree weather sleeping behind a building or a cave. It just breaks my heart," Kneip said.

If city council gives the green light, the warming station would be open starting December 1, if the temperature is below 32 degrees, and would remain open throughout the winter.