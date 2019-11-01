Harrison Rotary Club holds groundbreaking for inclusive playground

The Harrison Rotary Club came up with the idea for an inclusive playground, where kids with disabilities can have fun, about two years ago.

Friday they held a groundbreaking to kick off construction.

The playground will be in Minnie Harris Park by the lake. The playground that is already there will stay there, and some of the older equipment went to the fairgrounds.

Donors and the club raised tens of thousands of dollars for the park, which will be a pirate theme, and will also include handicap-accessible bathrooms and ramps.

It will be called the Rotary Club Wonder Willa Park, named after a Harrison girl who has cerebral palsy.

"Willa's going to have a place to come play with her brothers and sisters and family, where she has not had an opportunity to do that here in town before. Plus all the other kids that can just come down here and actually enjoy the park," said Tiffany Watkins, the Harrison Rotary Club president.

The club is just $20,000 away from reaching their fundraising goal. Members hope to have the playground finished by spring of 2020.