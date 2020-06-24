Harrison School District giving parents and students options this semester

Hoping to restore some normalcy for kids in Harrison:

"It's been a really strange time for students," said Brigid Bright, the Harrison School District director of special services.

The district is preparing for an in-school return in August, five months since students were last at their desks.

"Parents are so excited that the kids can come back on site, and the kids are ready too, that I think we are going to have large numbers that are wanting to access onsite," Bright said.

Parents will need to choose if they want to send kids back to class or work from home online. The district will provide those students with a Chromebook. Parents are asked to decide by July 17.

"The curriculum we're working on for offsite now, it mirrors the curriculum in the classroom. So the expectations will be the same," said Debbie Wilson, the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Another change this semester is all kindergarten students coming to class will go to the Eagle Heights campus.

"Skyline and Forest would become Grades 1-4, and we hope those students would go on campus every single day," said Susan Gilley, executive director of federal programs and instructional technology.

Middle and high school students would stay in the same buildings.

But a lot of things are still uncertain.

Like if the same teacher will teach both online and in person, or just one or the other.

"Teachers have been working very hard over the summer to make sure they are comfortable and confident doing both on-site and off-site next year," Bright said.

And administrators will decide when it gets closer to the semester if students have to wear masks.

They will also follow the states' recommendations in place in August before school starts.

"As a parent, I have an upcoming eighth grader and fifth grader, and so they are excited to go back to school. They've missed their friends," Bright said.