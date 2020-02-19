Harrison city leaders reevaluating community center

A resounding "no" from voters last fall sent Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson a clear message:

"The one thing we learned is they definitely don't want $40 million. And we also believe the location was an issue," Jackson said.

Sixty-three percent of voters rejected a three-quarter cent sales tax to pay for a recreational complex Jackson and other leaders hoped to bring to Harrison. Voters also rejected a one-quarter cent sales tax to maintain the facility.

A newer idea to try and bring a YMCA to town looks like it isn't going anywhere either.

Wednesday, U.S. Congressman Steve Womack suggested another path forward: asking people what they really want.

"I just think that survey ought to drive what you're trying to accomplish," Womack said. "Then the people are having to vote on something that they actually are part of, that they have invested in with their ideas."

The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce supports that plan and plans to put out a survey in the summer. It would take a couple months to complete, and could go to city council as early as next January or February.

"To hear the congressman's remarks and thoughts about going forward, that's really helpful to us as a broad-based community," said Bob Largent, the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president.

City leaders know increasing taxes may have scared many voters away. They want to carefully craft any future request.

"Is everyone going to think, 'Oh are they just doing this because they want us to come at us again?'" asked Tabitha Eddington, with First Community Bank.

Jackson does want to ask his city for support again, but plans to gather more information first.

"We really want what the community wants," Jackson said.

