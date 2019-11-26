Harrison, Ark., citywide leaf pickup underway

The Fredlunds make raking leaves a family event each fall in Harrison.

"We raked up a bunch of leaves into piles," Camden Fredlund said. "And then we got a trash can and filled them up, and then we brought that in the front, dumped them and just repeated that process."

The boys pile them by the curb, right where they are supposed to, for the city to pick up.

"We can't take care of them in our backyards within city limits, especially with being as windy as its been. And burning is not an option," Sara Fredlund, who lives in Harrison, said.

"You just don't want to try to block anyone's driveway or any kind of fire hydrant," said Harrison Public Works Operator A.J. McCarville.

The Harrison Public Works Department just started its annual task of vacuuming up those leaves.

Some piles take the job to new heights.

"Probably six to eight feet," McCarville said.

It's important not to put the leaves in plastic bags or pile the remnants of fall in the street.

"So it doesn't clog up our drain system, which is another benefit of picking up the leaves," he said.

The leaves are sucked up and taken to the city farm.

"And then they are mulched up. And then we turn them into compost," McCarville said.

Then people can go to Orion’s facility in Harrison and pick it up for their gardens, but the compost goes pretty quickly.

"This time of year we usually get rain," McCarville said. "Makes the leaves a lot heavier, a lot tougher to get out. We do run into ice and snow, and that makes it pretty miserable to try to pick them up."

And they are proud to provide this service to their community.

"I think it speaks a lot for the city that we do do that for the public," McCarville said. "A lot of towns don't do that, and they are responsible for that. So it's kind of a win-win for both."

The city hopes to finish picking up the leaves In all the wards by Christmas.