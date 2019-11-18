Harrison community members looking to bring in YMCA

Jeff Crockett looks at a failed recreation complex as an opportunity.

"Hopefully we can get some of those people who were looking for that project to get on board and try to get them here," Crockett said.

The former Harrison mayor understands why voters didn't approve taxes to pay for a more-than $40-million RecPlex.

"They didn't want to support the additional sales taxes, and we can do this without additional sales taxes," Crockett said.

His new idea would be to bring in a YMCA to Harrison instead. There is a meeting 7 p.m. on Monday at the Durand Center to see if there is enough community interest and support.

Supporters said the YMCA would have activities for people of all ages, and parents would get help from after-school programs, without having to pay more in taxes.

"If we have an opportunity on the table to make a compromise with our city to bring something that isn't going to hurt us, that is a fantastic thing," said Liz Witt, who lives in Boone County.

But this isn't the first time people tried to bring a YMCA to Boone County. Harrison pushed for it about 7 years ago.

"We weren't able to raise the funds that the Y required to get them here, and show the community support that the Y needed to come here," Crockett said.

Instead of taxes, the community needs support and donations, upwards of $400,000.

One business owner said he's going to donate $1,000.

"That means that if it's $400,000, we only have to find 399 more people to put in $1,000. Guys this isn't that much," said Rick Schoenberger, the owner of Backstreet Trader.

The YMCA uses a community scorecard to evaluate how successful it would be in an area.

Crockett said if Boone County wants a YMCA there, he's willing to let the organization use his building, Crockett Towers.

"I will offer to the YMCA to start their programs here," Crockett said. "And they won't have a cost for rent or utilities or anything until they can get off the ground."

If the community expresses interest in the YMCA, there should be more meetings in the future.