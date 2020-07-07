Harrison considering passing mask ordinance; businesses could choose to require them

No shirt. No shoes. No service. That's how it is in Harrison for now. But some businesses also require you to wear a mask.

"Wearing a mask is probably one of the most important right now," Mayor Jerry Jackson said.

The mayor said he'd like to see more people wearing masks, but does not want to force them to.

The City Council will talk Thursday night about issuing a mask ordinance at its committee meeting. Last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson's executive order gave cities that authority, but it's not a hard-and-fast rule.

"It's an awareness tool, and so I appreciate that," Jackson said.

Masks would not be required outside, and businesses wouldn't need to require them either, but this allows places like Harrison to get some extra support where masks are required.

"Police will be available to educate," Jackson said.

Law enforcement can't force someone to wear a mask, but can encourage it.

Business owner Mark Foresee says a mask ordinance would be pointless if people don't understand how to wear one.

"I was in a retail store the other day. A gentleman pulled his mask off, chewed on a hangnail, put his mask on, and went right back to stocking shelves," said Mark Foresee, the owner of Foresee General Insurance Agency.

Foresee believes in wearing masks, but he sees far too many people misuse them.

"Because it's uncomfortable, they don't know how to use it, it fogs up glasses," he said.

That's why Foresee wants to see a general education element with any ordinance.

Mayor Jackson agrees, but he says the time is now to pass this mask ordinance, fearing any further delay will send his state backwards.

"If the governor elects to push us back to Phase 1, that's going to hurt our economy tremendously. So we've got to stay at least in Phase 2," Jackson said.

If the City Council passes the ordinance at its next council meeting, it would go into effect immediately.

Businesses would receive letters from the city explaining the ordinance as well.