Harrison police officers take kids shopping for Christmas presents

A cold rain didn't cancel class in Harrison Monday. But students like Gabby, a seventh grader, didn't need to sit at a desk.

"It's fun, and I get to get out of school," she said.

Gabby and more than a dozen other children had a good excuse.

"This is actually pretty fun going with a cop because you can go in the cop car," Gese, a fifth grader, said.

Harrison police officers escorted those children to shop for Christmas gifts, bringing joy to the kids and cops alike.

"Just such a blessing to be able to link these officers with all the kids you see here and take them Christmas shopping," said Harrison Assistant Police Chief John Cagle.

The schools determine which kids are selected. Each child can spend around $150-200.

"Actually it's awesome. I can't explain how awesome this is," Gese said.

But these kids also know Christmas is about giving.

"They're worried about mom and dad and their brothers and sisters. And a lot of times they'll buy for them before they'll buy for themselves," Cagle said.

"My mom a coloring book. My brother and my dad a pillow because they like pillows. And I got my sister a baby doll," Gabby said.

Walmart employees wrap each toy.

The program has been around for 13 years, but this year produced the most donations ever.

"It's just amazing," Cagle said. "And even when you're in here and our officers are shopping with the kids, we just have people handing money over left and right."

Making sure even if the weather won't provide a white Christmas, a merry one is guaranteed.

"Our community is very giving, and we're just very appreciative of what they've done to make this happen," Cagle said.

The police officers plan to do this again next year.