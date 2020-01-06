Health officials hope new smoking laws deter youths from smoking

While the smoking age in Springfield has been 21 since August, it is now the age nationwide. President Trump has banned some of the flavored e-cigarette products.

"I have been a smoker since the age of 14 and I am 54 now," said James Holcomb.

James Holcomb says he picked up the habit from friends and family, after nearly 40 years he suffers from chronic COPD which affects his daily way of life.

"I am a hunter, I am a fisher and being able to go cross country and hunt for what I want to hunt is hard for me now," said Holcomb.

Holcomb says he has tried to quit smoking several times, but he had no luck. He has even tried to use vaping as a way to get off cigarettes too.

"When it first came out, then I finally figured out that vaping was not a very good alternative for smoking," said Holcomb.

"Nicotine in any form is highly addictive," said Anne Bristow.

Anne Bristow is a registered respiratory therapist and counselor at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. She is also the teacher of the free smoking cessation classes at the hospital. Bristow says she hopes the ban of some of the flavored e-cigarette products will help reduce the number of kids becoming interested in smoking.

"There is a lot of information about how middle school, I think about 20 percent of all middle school has tried vaping that isn't even high school," said Bristow.

Bristow says she also hopes with the nationwide age for smoking bumping up to 21 will be helpful.

"We have got to be ready resources for what these kids need because they are making those decisions that are going to affect them for the rest of their lives," said Bristow.

"I hope they will get strong enough, give them up and leave them alone," said Holcomb..