Health center provides free COVID-19 testing for anyone in Arkansas

A line of cars that formed in Harrison Thursday morning showed nurses they're doing important work.

"The community is very happy that we're here," said Beth Harris, a registered nurse with Boston Mountain Rural Health Center.

Boston Mountain Rural Health Center put on a drive-thru clinic at the middle school. They were prepared to test up to 200 people for the coronavirus. By midday, they had already tested 100.

"They feel extremely grateful to have this opportunity in their backyard," Harris said.

Nurses ask questions first: Do you have a cough? Fever? Any symptoms?

"Since there are so many people that have traveled outside the state that are still asymptomatic, I think it's reasonable to give everyone a test that wants one," said Debbie Ackerson, the health center's CEO.

Then, comes the swab.

Boston Mountain hopes to do about 400 of these tests each week.

"We thought we would do this to try to help the state get actual numbers and hopefully get Arkansas reopened," Ackerson said.

It takes about two to five days to get the results back, and the test is free. No insurance is necessary.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants to see 60,000 people tested across Arkansas through the end of May.

That push will mean Boston Mountain will take its mobile sites to seven other spots, leading to more lines of cars, more swabs and, most importantly, more results.

"Our mission is to help people. We're here for the right reasons. And we're just feeling really blessed to be a part of the big picture in the state," Ackerson said.

If you missed Boston Mountain this time around, you can come back next week. Here's the schedule and locations for the testing sites the health center runs.

Marshall - Wednesdays, 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Location: Parking lot next to Fred’s

Clinton - Mondays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Old Walmart parking lot on Hwy. 65

Yellville – Tuesdays, 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Location: Court Complex parking lot, 105 South Berry Street

Jasper – Thursdays, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Location: Fire Station parking lot

Harrison – Thursdays, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Location: Harrison Middle School, 1125 Goblin Drive

Green Forest – Wednesdays, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Location: Old Harps parking lot

Mountain View – Fridays, 8 a.m.-12pm Location: Spah Grill parking lot, 408 Sylamore Ave

Huntsville – Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Location: Courthouse overflow parking lot