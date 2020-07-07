Health leaders report largest day for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas; cases up 259

Arkansas health leaders reported the highest daily total of new hospitalizations from cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson shared the latest data on cases Tuesday in Little Rock.

Health leaders reported cases of COVID-19 jumped by 259 cases Tuesday. Hospitalizations increased by 32 to 369 patients in the state. The state reported an additional nine deaths. Arkansas Department of Health Director Doctor Nate Smith says the drop in cases is likely from a decline in testing. The state tested 3,366 patients Monday.

State health leaders are encouraged by a lower amount of cases from Benton and Washington Counties in the northwest portion of the state. The counties accounted for a combined 40 cases Tuesday. The two counties lead the state in cumulative cases since the pandemic.