Health leaders suggest telemedicine to prevent the spread of coronavirus, flu

Health leaders say it's likely only a matter of time before the Coronavirus is here in the Springfield area. Before it even hits, they are encouraging patients to use virtual care options.

CoxHealth says their virtual visits are growing in popularity. The virtual care staff say they are seeing an especially high volume of virtual visits now, about 80-per-day. And they expect that will only continue. People can connect by video through a computer with a webcam, a phone or a tablet.

With the coronavirus outbreak throughout the U.S., health leaders in Springfield are encouraging people in non-emergency situations to use virtual options first, so they can avoid spreading or catching more germs by going to the Urgent Care clinics, emergency room or doctor's office. If your case is too severe for a virtual visit, the virtual provider will let you know.

CoxHealth has more than 15 providers trained on virtual visits, with more providers in Urgent Care clinics getting trained now to help with the load.

"You could do a virtual visit and see a provider from one of our clinics in Rogersville or Seymour or Willard," said Tabitha Ferwalt, CoxHealth Virtual Visits. "All of those providers are trained on telemedicine and ready to jump on and see patients as we need them to."

CoxHealth has a promotion during flu season for their virtual visits. Just use the code FLU30 and the visit costs $30 instead of $49. The virtual care staff says it's for anyone in the state of Missouri, regardless of insurance. Click HERE for more information on CoxHealth's virtual care program.

Mercy also has a virtual care option. Click HERE for more information on Mercy's virtual care program.