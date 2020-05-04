Health officials are urging parents to take their kids for routine immunizations

Across the board, health professionals have seen a decrease in patients in their offices.

"We really encourage people to come in, we really want them to come in for this visit," Dr. John Burson.

Dr. John Burson is a pediatrician at Mercy hospital. He says since the pandemic began his office has seen less than half the usual amount of patients. The doctor says it's partly because they are limiting non-essential visits, but also because of parents not feeling comfortable to come to a hospital because of the pandemic. And that means some kids not getting vaccinations against diseases like the mumps or measles, which could affect the community.

"A lot of these are time-sensitive and if we get enough people that wait we could see outbreaks of these vaccine-preventable illnesses," said Dr. Burson.

Stephanie Woehl from the Springfield Greene-County Health Department says preventative health is extremely important right now.

She says COVID-19 is overshadowing the fact that Missouri is still seeing an outbreak of Hepatitis A, a vaccine-preventable illness.

"The vaccination for Hepatitis A is recommended at 12 months, really anyone who comes in contact with the virus can contract the virus if they are not protected," said Woehl.

Dr. Burson says vaccine-preventable diseases could be life-threatening for small children and babies.

He says he and his staff have put safety measures in place for parents to feel comfortable coming to their child's appointments such as everyone wearing masks

"We space out our visits so we don't use the waiting room much, most people go directly into a room, we keep our schedules lighter so they aren't interacting with other families during your visit and then all of our rooms get deep-cleaned between every patient," said Dr. Burson.