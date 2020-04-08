Health officials report 1,000 coronavirus cases in Arkansas

Arkansas health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,000.

The state Department of Health says the state has had 18 deaths. Arkansas shut down its public schools, closed many businesses and banned gatherings of more than 10 people. But it has stopped short of issuing the stay-at-home orders that most other states have imposed.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.