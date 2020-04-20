Health screenings required for public hearings during Springfield City Council meetings

Springfield City council meetings are now much more involved because of the coronavirus.

If you wish to attend a public hearing and address council members you have to first head to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

There, your health will be screened.

You will then be escorted to the old city hall building. There you will sit in a room to wait for your chance to speak to council in another room, virtually.

The new proceedures will likely last for a few more weeks.

