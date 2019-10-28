Heavy metal rockers Korn announce Springfield, Mo. concert date

Heavy metal rockers Korn are coming to Springfield.

The Grammy award-winning band will appear at JQH Arena February 13. The show starts at 7 p.m. Breaking Benjamin will join them. As of 2012,

Korn has sold more than 35 million albums. The band has eight Top 5 Billboard hits.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $89, $79, $69, $59 and $39 plus fees. You can buy tickets at missouristatetix.com, charge by phone (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside JQH Arena.

February 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM

Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

Korn & Breaking Benjamin bring their tour to JQH Arena on February 13, 2020 with special guest Bones UK.

