MoDOT WARNING: Heavy snow threatens travel throughout Missouri

A winter weather system will enter Missouri beginning Tuesday, bringing a wintry mix before transitioning to all snow on Wednesday.

The first wave of wintry precipitation, consisting of rain, freezing drizzle and light snow is expected to enter the state on Tuesday, resulting in a dusting of snow and light glaze of ice.

A second wave is forecast to begin overnight and continue all day Wednesday. Snow accumulation could reach six inches in parts of the state. Travel Wednesday will likely be hazardous all day.

Motorists should exercise extreme caution, particularly along the I-70 and I-44 corridors. Slow down, use caution and don’t drive distracted. At the first sign of slick roads or when you doubt the skills of those traveling around you, leave the highway to find a warm, safe place to wait for roads to clear.

If you are involved in a crash or slide-off, the safest thing to do is to stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt on.

Click HERE to check latest road conditions across the state.

SPECIAL NOTE FOR KANSAS CITY AREA TRAVELERS

A parade celebrating the KC Chiefs’ victory in Sunday’s Super Bowl is still scheduled to be held Wednesday in downtown Kansas City. Hundreds of thousands are predicted to attend. E xpect very heavy congestion and major traffic delays inside the I-435/I-470 highway loop from early morning through the day. Those who plan to travel through rather than to the KC Metro area will likely save time and effort by using the I-435/I-470 loop to leave, then reconnect with highways that run through the downtown area.

