Help Springfield police ID a man who used a hammer to rob Target

Crime Stoppers wants your help identifying a man who robbed the Target store in Springfield. Surveillance cameras captured video of the thief trying to get past security personnel on November 23 at around 8:00 p.m.

At one point in the video you see the man raise the hammer in a threatening manner toward the employee trying to stop him. The man is seen scrambling to pick up more than $7,500 in Apple merchandise he spilled on the floor trying to get out the door. Springfield police say the man used the same hammer to smash open a display case holding electronics. No Target store employees or customers were hurt during the robbery.

Officer David Snider with the Springfield Police Department describes the thief as a black man, 5'10" about 240 pounds. He was wearing a white-billed cap, a long-sleeved shirt with a graphic design on the front, jeans and dark tennis shoes. Investigators say he left the parking lot in a white Chrysler 300.

Detectives know some people in Target that evening witnessed the robbery and even got video. Officers are asking those people to contact police and share their pictures and videos. They also want to talk to anyone who witnessed the crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You can also give a tip by clicking the link to the right of this story.

So far this year, the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers board has approved more than $7,300 in reward money. Officer Snider says most of the cash has gone unclaimed because of a time limit. A tipster found eligible for reward money has 90 days to claim it. If no one claims the cash, it goes back into the Crime Stoppers reward fund.

Some people have complained about giving tips and being told they're not eligible for a cash reward, even after an arrest was made. Officer Snider says sometimes a tip is given, but investigators make an arrest that is not tied to the tip. Snider used an example of someone tipping off police about a drug deal. If officers arrest the suspect at the reported drug deal and location the tipster gave, that tipster would be eligible for reward money. However, if officers happen to pull over the suspect for a traffic violation and arrest the person on their own, that tipster would not be awarded any money.

As of December 18, Crime Stoppers has made 47 arrests for 2019. The arrests happened as a result of tips from KY3/KSPR viewers, the Crime Stoppers kiosks around Springfield and the online P3 tipline system. Currently the kiosks are placed at 3 Kum and Go gas stations in Springfield and the Walmart on 1923 East Kearney Street.