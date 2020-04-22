Henry County, Mo. deputies arrest man after 6-hour standoff on top of tower

Henry County, Mo. deputies arrested a man after a six-hour standoff on top of a tower.

Officers responded Monday morning to a home in the 300 block of County Road Southeast 701 for a domestic disturbance. Deputies found the man on top of a 40-foot tower with a rope. He refused to come down from it.

Officers convinced the man to climb down after a six-hour negotiation. He fell from the last six-to-eight feet to the ground. Officers arrested him, then transported him to Golden Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries.