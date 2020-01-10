Friends are planning a fundraiser to help find a missing man from Springfield, Mo.

California police are searching for any clues to help them find Alex Holden. The Springfield community has been searching for any way to help.

Several downtown business owners, friends of Alex’s step-father Vito Palmietto, have come together to put on a fundraiser to raise money to help with the search. Palmietto owns Vito’s Kitchen.

While Palmietto is in California helping with search efforts on the ground, his business will open up Sunday to sell pizza made by volunteers. The medium one-topping pizzas will be for carryout only and they are asking for a donation of $100.

The donations will go towards the costs of private investigators and printing costs.

Sean Brownfield, the owner of Dapper Barber, says that watching what his friend Vito is going through has been difficult. “You know I have a 14-year-old son. When he went to bed last night that goodnight hug was three or four times longer,” he tells KY3. “Just thinking if I were in that position and thought that I may never see him or get to talk to him again-- boy yeah I just can’t imagine.”

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Vito’s Kitchen.

Alex Holden has been missing from Sacramento, California since December 31, 2019, with few to no known leads.

If you have any information about Alex please contact the Sacramento Police department at 916-551-1317.