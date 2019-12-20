Here's the list of the Christmas lights you must see this year

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around the Ozarks, with Christmas lights that is. KY3 has rounded up some of the most see homes.

4261 West Madison Street, Springfield:

Christmas light decorating is a passion for Ken Phillips. If you live in the neighborhood you may notice that he also does a big display for Halloween. He’s done this at his home in Madison for 18 years.

The display is made up of 40,000 LED lights. It was something he dreamed of doing growing up living in California-- and he is living out that now.

He says kids' faces are his favorite part!

“People stop by and it used to be little kids and now I have adult teenagers coming in bringing their teenagers,” Phillips tells KY3. “Saying ‘we’ve been coming here for years. We come here twice a year. We love your house.’ And so every year that’s what makes me do it.

1637 West Swan Street, Springfield

Jeremy Shephard says light decorating has been a tradition for his family for his whole life.

This work took Shephard and his wife 20 hours of work to make it come to life.

He says that even though he has lights in the thousands-- his power bill hasn’t suffered much.

“It really hasn’t. $6--- $6 from November to December when I checked yesterday,” he told KY3.

602 East Falls Circle, Ozark

Mike Stoffregen and his wife have been doing Christmas lights since the late 90s when they moved their home. The couple has made much of the paneling and pretty much everything else except for the snowflakes.

Over the past few years, they’ve stepped up their game. This has become more than a hobby for this family. Mike actually sales his sequences. He has sold them all over the world. While impressive, his favorite part is being part of people’s holidays.

“The most gratifying thing is you know living in a smallish town like Ozark people will come up to us and we start talking about things and if our house comes up they’ll say-- oh that’s part of our family tradition,” he says. “That’s really kind of neat.”

2008 East Cambridge Street, Springfield:

This might just be one of the most well-known homes in the area. Mike Bagwell has been dazzling people with his light displays for 15 years. His obsession with lights started young. Mike told us he remembers going to watch an ice skating show as a kid and instead of watching the performers-- he was fascinated by the lights.

This display goes beyond just his yard but expands throughout the neighborhood. So what does his neighbors think about all this attention? Well, he says he tries to do nice things for them throughout the year for a little grace during the month of December.

In 2016 Mike’s display even made it on the national TV show The Great Christmas Light Fight. While he says he had fun filming the episode. it’s not what sticks out to him the most.

“That was very special to me because it was the last time my father was with me for the Christmas light display. He was always my right-hand man,” Bagwell says. “He really helped out a lot and I didn’t realize how much he helped me until he wasn’t here anymore. But it was very special that we got to do one big show together before he had to go on.”