Here’s why cats potentially exposed to coronavirus should stay inside

Some veterinarians are recommending cat owners to keep their furry felines inside if their home has potentially been exposed to coronavirus.

The British Veterinary Association said there are a small number of cases involving the coronavirus spreading from humans to animals, but it stresses the recommendation doesn’t apply to all cats.

It appears dogs don’t show symptoms, but cats can show clinical signs of the disease.

Just like household surfaces, health experts say the virus could also wind up on pet fur, so good hand hygiene is important.

The CDC says there is no evidence to suggest cats and other pets can spread the coronavirus to humans.