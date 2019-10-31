Hermitage, Mo. man scratches off $100,000 birthday surprise

PJ Franse of Hermitage uncovered the first top prize of $100,000 on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket just days before his birthday.

Franse purchased the winning ticket at Trading Post, Highway 254 & 64, in Hermitage.

Introduced on Sept. 30, “$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 scratchers ticket.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Hickory County won more than $1.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $145,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $310,000 went to education programs in the county.

