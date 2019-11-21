High school hot rolls continues one family's legacy

Marshfield High School culinary arts students have raised more than dough throughout the years.

In Patricia Boshes' culinary arts classes, students cook hot rolls for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

"Everybody has to have hot rolls for Thanksgiving," said Boshe. "Sometimes, you have ideas that flop, and sometimes you have ideas, and they go. This one has definitely taken off."

For the past eight years, the culinary arts students at Marshfield HighSchool have made hot rolls to raise money for community service efforts, and help veterans, children, and the elderly throughout the Ozarks. The class has cooked up skills among students like Jeremy Graham, but it also helped keep a beloved recipe alive.

"It's a little bit nerve-racking, but the sense of having community service in Marshfield is heartwarming to me," said Graham.

The rolls are thanks to Melva Haily, who lived in Marshfield for more than 60 years. Her son James said her hot rolls were always the talk of the town and served as a fluffy delight to anyone who needed one.

"Mother would be quite proud and happy about that," said James. "Her hot rolls were always on the menu for the meals that they would either serve at the church, or the persons home."

Boshe approached the Hailey family eight years ago and asked if her class could use Melva's recipe. The family agreed, and now the legacy continues to live on in room 107.

" It's fun also to see the kids in high school to know that we're making a ladies recipe that's gone now, and she's still remembered," said Boshe.

While Melva died 11 years ago, James said his mom would be amazed and honored to know that her fluffy delight is filling hearts, minds, and tummies.

" Your recipe is still going on even after you've been gone; it's still going on, " cheerfully said James.

Hot rolls are $5.00 a dozen if you're interested in the hot rolls contact:

Pat Skinner Boshe 859-2120 ext.1107

Cell 241-9577 text order Email pat.boshe@mjays.us