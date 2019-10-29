High school students respond to mock car accident, train for future careers

Students "responded" to a mock accident on Tuesday in Branson. The staged car wreck was all about training the next generation of emergency responders.

Branson's Greater Ozarks Centers for Advanced Professional Studies class, or Go-CAPS, is giving high school juniors and seniors hands-on experience that’s getting them ready for future careers.

"Students are able to experience this first-hand in a real world setting," GoCAPS Branson Medicine and Healthcare Instructor Kristen Mills said.

The program partners with local healthcare professionals, like the Taney County Ambulance District and Cox Medical Center Branson, to help teach students medical skills.

"We offer them a shadowing opportunity in the pre-hospital healthcare industry. We also offer them multiple classes so they can learn some of the skills," Taney County Ambulance Clinical Manager Matthew Aumiller said.

During the scenario, the students helped with everything from treating minor wounds to triage to CPR. They worked alongside real emergency responders, preparing for a possible future career.

"There is a significant shortage in healthcare professionals over the entire nation," Aumiller said.

Some students have already decided take this track after high school, filling needed positions in the medical industry.

"Workforce development is a huge issue across the board, especially in healthcare," Mills said.

However, many are just getting a closer look at options after high school.

"The reason why I'm doing this program is to explore what my passions and interests are," Junior Neah Finkbone said.

Mills says the students learn professional skills, as well.

"Writing resumes, cover letters, preparing for interviews. Those skills are going to be so important no matter what field they decide to pursue," Mills said.

It's all to help students be prepared to success in any career they choose.

The medicine and healthcare program of GoCAPS Branson is made up students from Branson, Reeds Spring, Hollister, and Spokane schools. They meet regularly at Cox Branson and are immersed in real-world experiences throughout the program.