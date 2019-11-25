High volume of cars, construction and weather may delay your holiday travel

You should expect plenty of company on the roads this week if you're going anywhere for Thanksgiving.

AAA expects nearly 50 million people will head somewhere in a car. Those millions of drivers are people traveling 50 miles or more. Add to that local folks heading to family and friends, and it's just that many more cars on the road.

Throw the chance of rain, and even wind, into the mix and that may cause delays. Plus, there's almost always some construction around. All added up your trip may take a little longer.

As you hit the highway to your destination, it's best not to be in a hurry.

"It will be congested," said MoDOT Traffic Center Manager Marc Lewis.

He is well aware of the added traffic this time of year.

"We know that Thanksgiving is a big holiday," he said. "We know that black Friday is a really big holiday with regards to traffic patterns."

There will be a little relief in sight.

"During the holidays, we pretty much put a stop to construction," said Lewis.

But that doesn't mean all lanes will be open. One example is the construction near Mount Vernon meaning one lane of travel in each direction. Another potential trouble is rain and wind on Tuesday and again for Thanksgiving day and black Friday.

"You need to moderate your speed for sure, slow down while it's raining," said Lewis. "Use your headlights and your wipers, really just give the additional time, additional stopping distance for vehicles that may be slowing in front of you or stopping."

Keep a firm grip on the steering wheel, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles.

Wednesday is traditionally the peak of Thanksgiving holiday travel. This year's more than 49 million travelers is an increase of nearly 3% over 2018.