Highest number of women joining Springfield Police Department in history

The Springfield Police Academy class includes six women.

For the next six months, along with the other recruits, they will learn about what it takes to be Springfield officer.

"To be a lieutenant with the Springfield Police Department is definitely one of my dreams and goals and to accomplish that I feel very proud to be doing that," said Lt. Jennifer Charleston.

Lt. Jennifer Charleston is the only woman lieutenant on the Springfield Police department right now.

"I love to go to work, I enjoy it," said Charleston.

Charleston started in law enforcement in 1995 when she worked for the Missouri State Water Patrol, it wasn't until 2000 when she became an officer in Springfield. She says times have changed when it comes to women entering a career primarily filled with men.

Charleston says being a police officer is not easy, while we have come along way since women were first allowed to be officers in the 1970s, she still experiences obstacles out on the street.

"They will purposely if I am with a male officer, talk to the male first and versus with the female, now I am talking 20 years ago, but there are times when this will occur," said Charleston.

"But, what I do is I set that tone, I let them know hey I know what's going on and I can handle myself," said Charleston.

But, Charleston says she couldn't imagine doing anything else. She enjoys helping people on some of the worst days of their lives and being part of the department has made her a stronger person.

Charleston thinks more women are becoming interested in the field because they see women just like her. They see women working hard and moving up the ranks despite working in a male-dominated profession.

Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams agrees.

"There are so many out there that yes they could do the job, we just need to get them interested and seeing yes it is a possibility to do this," said Williams.

Chief Williams says while they have been pushing for more females to come work at the department, women are not receiving special treatment.

"Oh they just got hired because they are a woman or you're just trying to bring more women into the force, no its the most qualified, best candidate for the job and when they work and they earn promotion or earn ranks its because they are the best-qualified person and they should be looked at just like everybody else wearing a uniform," said Williams.