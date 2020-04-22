Highlandville man released from hospital after hit and run teenagers took him out

A Highlandville man has been released from the hospital after a hit and run encounter that could have cost him his life.

It all started Monday afternoon with two teenagers stealing property, and taking off in a truck. Then, it turned into a police chase that spanned Christian and Taney counties.

That afternoon, three cars were in the driveway, and everyone was home. But brazen thieves hit them in broad daylight.

"It was instinct... Alex and I both just take off running, and they had made the corner and they saw us running and right about the time Alex hit the road, they gunned it and they just rolled him," Hank Lute explained. He and his roommate ran after the teenage boy and girl, not knowing even exactly what they gotten away with. Surveillance footage captured the theft, and told the story.

"We watched it back and all of this was over a gas can. We have it on video, her running up between the vehicles and grabbing it and running off," Lute said.

Then, the young woman and her get-away driver gunned it-- right into Hank's roommate, Alex Mohrman.

"They could've swerved, they could've hit their brakes, they could have done anything, but they intentionally rolled him!" Lute said.

The thieves truck threw Mohrman some 20 feet on Green Mound Road. It collapsed his lung and broke four ribs.

After the couple left the house in Highlandville, deputies say they headed south to Taney County and wound up crashing their truck into a tree. Someone later saw them walking along the road, called 911 again, and that's when the Highway Patrol arrested them. We don't have their names because both are juveniles, but we're told they could possibly be charged as adults in this case, and if so, it would likely be first degree felony assault.

"Sixteen years old, I just can't fathom it," Lute said.

His biggest fear is what they'll be capable of doing in the future if they're willing to do this now for a few, cheap gallons of gas as teenagers.