Highway Patrol: Zero traffic fatalities reported over New Year's holiday

Missouri drivers were safer on the roads this New Year's compared to last.

No one died during the Highway Patrol's special monitoring period.

This year 34 people were hurt in 74 crashes but no deaths were reported over a 30-hour stretch.

In 2018, 11 people died, but the counting period was more than 3 times as long. Nevertheless, zero is a number everyone, especially law enforcement, is glad to see.

"It's always good news to us whenever we hear that there's a reduction of any kind of fatalities. Even if it is on New Year's, we're happy to hear it," Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder told KY3.

This year, the counting period began at 6 PM on New Year's Eve and ended at 11:59 Wednesday night.

Sgt. Jeff Kinder says the holiday falling mid-week meant troopers didn't count the weekend like last year.

"Usually our counting period coincides with the weekend because of the people traveling more during the weekend to get to their destination for the holiday," Sgt. Kinder said.

This year, Highway Patrol troopers arrested 56 people for DUI's. There were 130 such arrests in 2018.

"There's such a media blitz before hand that people are very aware of the consequences of drinking a driving," Sgt. Kinder added.

Sgt. Kinder says nicer weather coupled with the holiday's timing helped keep numbers down, but troopers are already thinking of bigger drinking and driving threats to come.

"You would think it would be New Year's but some of the bigger holidays like Memorial Day, Labor Day and Independence Day are bigger DWI arrest holidays," Sgt. Kinder explained.

In 2019, 864 people were killed across the state in traffic crashes. That's down 5 percent or 53 lives from 2018.

123 people died in alcohol related crashes in 2019.

The Highway Patrol also reported zero boating and drowning deaths during the 30-hour monitoring this New Year's.

